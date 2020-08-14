1/
William A. Barmer
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Barmer

Memphis - William (Bill) Arthur Barmer, age 92, died peacefully at his home on August 13, 2020. Bill was born on October 6, 1927 to Edgar and Agnes Barmer who preceded him in death. He was one of 13 children raised in Thyatira Mississippi. Prior to his marriage, Bill served in the Army Medical Corp as a Surgical Technician in Japan. Upon returning from duty, Bill worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the VA Hospital in Memphis where he met his wife of 61 years, Betty Jean Stidman, who preceded in him death. Bill retired from TVA after 25 years of service as a machinist and Safety Engineer. He then worked another 25 years at MECA. During this time, Bill was a scout master for 14 years, managing 65 boys in his troops. Bill also served as a Probation Officer with Juvenile Court for4 years and he owned his own air conditioner and heating company. Bill was a devout Christian and faithfully attended Colonial Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Bill is survived by his sister, Viola Weatherspoon, and his 4 loving children, Billy (Margie), Kathy Gardner (David), Tommy, Pattie McDonald, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Bill is also survived by his wife of 10 years, Margaret Barmer, and his stepdaughter, Loretta Beard, who cared for him for the last 6 years. Graveside Services will be held at Forrest Hill Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Road, at 10am Monday, August 17, 2020. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved