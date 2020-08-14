William A. Barmer
Memphis - William (Bill) Arthur Barmer, age 92, died peacefully at his home on August 13, 2020. Bill was born on October 6, 1927 to Edgar and Agnes Barmer who preceded him in death. He was one of 13 children raised in Thyatira Mississippi. Prior to his marriage, Bill served in the Army Medical Corp as a Surgical Technician in Japan. Upon returning from duty, Bill worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the VA Hospital in Memphis where he met his wife of 61 years, Betty Jean Stidman, who preceded in him death. Bill retired from TVA after 25 years of service as a machinist and Safety Engineer. He then worked another 25 years at MECA. During this time, Bill was a scout master for 14 years, managing 65 boys in his troops. Bill also served as a Probation Officer with Juvenile Court for4 years and he owned his own air conditioner and heating company. Bill was a devout Christian and faithfully attended Colonial Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Bill is survived by his sister, Viola Weatherspoon, and his 4 loving children, Billy (Margie), Kathy Gardner (David), Tommy, Pattie McDonald, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Bill is also survived by his wife of 10 years, Margaret Barmer, and his stepdaughter, Loretta Beard, who cared for him for the last 6 years. Graveside Services will be held at Forrest Hill Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Road, at 10am Monday, August 17, 2020. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.