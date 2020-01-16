Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Arlington United Methodist Church
6145 Quintard St.,
Arlington, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:30 PM
Arlington United Methodist Church
6145 Quintard St.
Arlington, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Chitwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. (Billy) Chitwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. (Billy) Chitwood Obituary
William A. Chitwood (Billy)

Billy Chitwood, age 79, passed away after a five year battle with cancer with his wife by his side.

He is preceded in death by his parents Andy and Bettie Rose and his brother Larry.

1959 Elected to All Memphis Baseball team while playing at Humes High School; 1960 Graduate of Humes High School; Lieutenant for the Memphis Fire Department; VP and President of the Memphis Firefighters Local 1784; State President for Firefighters and Firewomen of the State of Tennessee; 1991 Executive Director of the World Police and Fire Games; 2011 Inducted to the Memphis Amateur Sports Hall of Fame.

Billy coached Youth Baseball and played with the Memphis Park Commission; Coached baseball at Saint Benedict, Christian Brothers College, White Station, Arlington Youth League, Fayette Ware, Pendleton Youth League and Rossville Christian Academy.

Billy leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Margaret Bryant Chitwood; his beloved daughters, Teresa Rooker (Chris), Christi Miller (Charlie), Cindy Mayo (Gary); his grandchildren Christopher Miller (Libbie), Ashlee Bohanna, Michael Miller, Blake and Niles Rooker, Savannah and Emma Mayo; precious great-grandchildren C. J. and Kaylynn Bohanna, Audrie and Granger Miller; his brother Jack Chitwood (Mary Louise) and sister Nancy Harden (Roy Stanford); and his dearly loved pet, Sophie.

Billy was a member of Rossville United Methodist Church.

Memorial service will be held at Arlington United Methodist Church, 6145 Quintard St., Arlington TN on Sunday, January 19, 2020 with visitation 3:30pm-4:30pm; Memorial service at 4:30pm.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Rossville United Methodist Church, 56 Main St., Rossville TN 38066; Memphis Firefighters Local 1784, 5150 Stage Rd., Bartlett TN 38134; Arlington United Methodist Church, 6145 Quintard St., Arlington, TN 38002.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -