William A. Chitwood (Billy)
Billy Chitwood, age 79, passed away after a five year battle with cancer with his wife by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents Andy and Bettie Rose and his brother Larry.
1959 Elected to All Memphis Baseball team while playing at Humes High School; 1960 Graduate of Humes High School; Lieutenant for the Memphis Fire Department; VP and President of the Memphis Firefighters Local 1784; State President for Firefighters and Firewomen of the State of Tennessee; 1991 Executive Director of the World Police and Fire Games; 2011 Inducted to the Memphis Amateur Sports Hall of Fame.
Billy coached Youth Baseball and played with the Memphis Park Commission; Coached baseball at Saint Benedict, Christian Brothers College, White Station, Arlington Youth League, Fayette Ware, Pendleton Youth League and Rossville Christian Academy.
Billy leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Margaret Bryant Chitwood; his beloved daughters, Teresa Rooker (Chris), Christi Miller (Charlie), Cindy Mayo (Gary); his grandchildren Christopher Miller (Libbie), Ashlee Bohanna, Michael Miller, Blake and Niles Rooker, Savannah and Emma Mayo; precious great-grandchildren C. J. and Kaylynn Bohanna, Audrie and Granger Miller; his brother Jack Chitwood (Mary Louise) and sister Nancy Harden (Roy Stanford); and his dearly loved pet, Sophie.
Billy was a member of Rossville United Methodist Church.
Memorial service will be held at Arlington United Methodist Church, 6145 Quintard St., Arlington TN on Sunday, January 19, 2020 with visitation 3:30pm-4:30pm; Memorial service at 4:30pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Rossville United Methodist Church, 56 Main St., Rossville TN 38066; Memphis Firefighters Local 1784, 5150 Stage Rd., Bartlett TN 38134; Arlington United Methodist Church, 6145 Quintard St., Arlington, TN 38002.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020