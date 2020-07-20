William Allen Thomas
Memphis - Our beloved William Allen Thomas, 30, of Memphis, TN died July 3, 2020 in Nashville, TN. He is survived by his parents, Greg and Cindy Thomas, Gulf Breeze, FL, brother, Davis Thomas, Memphis, TN, brother Jason Ellis (Catherine), Chicago IL, grandfather, William Bodie, Memphis TN, aunt Jennifer Daniel, Memphis, TN, uncle William (Bill) Bodie (Connie) of Garland TX, aunt Sarah Knight, Pensacola, FL, uncle Edward Frank Thomas (Bonnie) of Temple Terrace, FL, aunt Leslie Schmidt, Pensacola FL. and all his dear cousins whom he loved so much.
William was born in Memphis, TN and moved to Gulf Breeze, FL in 2000. He graduated from Gulf Breeze High School in 2008 where he excelled in academics, track, and cross country. He attended the University of South Alabama where he became the president of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity chapter and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. When working for Hargrove Engineers + Constructors, he was transferred to Memphis TN where he made his home. He also worked for Valero and was most recently employed by Johnson Service Group working on contract to Dupont.
William loved the outdoors, whether it was camping, hiking, gardening, meditating, or walking in his beloved Overton Park. He volunteered in the community garden, led meditation classes, and enjoyed playing his guitar. William was such a light in this world and loved by so many people. He will be missed greatly by all that knew him.
Due to Covid-19 health concerns, a service in celebration of his life will be held on a future date. If you would like to make a donation in his honor, please consider Community Table Memphis at communitytablememphis.com
or the National Alliance on Mental Illness at nami.org
,