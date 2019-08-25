|
|
William Anderson Coolidge, Jr.
Memphis - William Anderson Coolidge, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2019 at age 88. Bill was born July 16, 1931 in Little Rock, AR to William A. and Elizabeth J. Coolidge. He graduated from Central High School in Helena, AR and received a Bachelor's degree in Business from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Bill served in the United States Air Force, obtaining the rank of Captain. Upon discharge from the Air Force in 1957, he entered the investment field, employed by Thomson & McKinnon in the Memphis Cotton Exchange. Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Araminta (Foy) Pierce Coolidge, daughter and son-in-law the Right Reverend Kevin and Mrs. Caroline Brown, son and daughter-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Charles Royal Coolidge (Danielle). He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Emily and Margaret Brown and Charlie and Dan Coolidge. During his investment career, he worked with firms in Memphis, Atlanta, Charlotte and New York City and was instrumental in taking the company Trico Industries, Inc. public on the New York Stock Exchange in 1978. In 1999, he started his own money management firm with his son Charles and son-in-law Kevin, called Coolidge & Company LLC. He was an active member and trustee at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens, working with the financial and art committees and he served on the Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee Endowment. Bill was an active supporter of Theater Memphis, Phillips Community College in Helena, AR and other civic endeavors. The funeral with a following reception will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Memphis. Burial will take place later at Maple Hill Cemetery in Helena, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 25, 2019