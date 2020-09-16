1/1
William Augusta "Bill" Ivey
1931 - 2020
William "Bill" Augusta Ivey

Collierville - William "Bill" Augusta Ivey, 89, of Collierville, TN, passed away on September 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born to parents, John Russell and Anna Mae Ivey on June 18, 1931, in Slidell, LA, and was raised in Huntingdon, TN. After high school graduation, he served 4 years as a flight engineer in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After his service, he received a degree in Business Education from Bethel College in McKenzie, TN, and also met and married the love of his life, Aletha Robinson in 1957. Bill spent his entire career with GMAC and retired in 1991.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Aletha Robinson Ivey, two daughters, Melinda Streit (Danny) of Nashville, and Suzanne Nelle (Ray) of Collierville and a son, Russell Ivey of Birmingham, AL. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Sarah Turner of Oakland, TN, Wes Pittman of Readfield, Maine, Cole Pittman of Memphis, TN, Bryce Ivey and Sawyer Ivey of Birmingham, AL and Carly Nelle of Collierville, TN as well as several great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his father and mother, Anna Mae and John Russell Ivey, his brothers, John Ivey and Ray Ivey and a sister, Martha Ivey Wyatt.

Bill was an avid fisherman, photographer, gardener and loved to tinker outdoors.

There will be a small graveside service for close friends and family on Friday, September 18 at 1:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.

At the request of the family, in lieu of customary remembrances, donations can be made in Bill's honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
