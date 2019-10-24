Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Danziger Chapel
William Barnett Rudner Obituary
William Barnett Rudner

Memphis - William Barnett Rudner, 99, was born on June 4, 1920 in Memphis and passed away on October 24. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alberta Isaacs Rudner and Dr. Henry Gordon Rudner, Sr. and by his wife, Jocelyn Plough Rudner to whom he was married for 72 years. He was also predeceased in death by his brother, Dr. Henry G. Rudner, Jr. He is survived by his three daughters, Patricia Burnham (Albert), DD Eisenberg and Diane Rudner, and a sister-in-law Rosalie C. Rudner. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Jeffrey Burnham, Joseph Burnham, Michael Eisenberg (Kailey), William Eisenberg (Nissa), Lori Goldstein (Woodrow), Stephanie Goldstein (Doug), Julie Porter (Andrew), Jocelyn Swafford (Jeremy) and eight great-grandchildren.

William graduated from Culver Military Academy in 1937 and from the University of Pennsylvania with a BA degree in 1941. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he entered the investment business with Merrill Lynch. In 1963 he joined Union Planters National Bank as vice president and trust investment officer and retired as executive vice president in 1977. That same year he founded DeSoto Capital Corp., and in 1987 formed Highland Capital Management.

In addition to his business career, he was an active volunteer and held numerous leadership positions including, president of the Executives Club of Memphis, Memphis Jewish Home, Plough Towers and WKNO. William also served on numerous boards including, Delta Life & Annuity, Memphis Shelby County Planning Commission, Orpheum Theatre, Rhodes College and University of Memphis Foundation.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to WKNO, Memphis Jewish Home & Rehab, Temple Israel and The Village at Germantown Foundation. Services will be held on Sunday, October 27 at Temple Israel, 1376 East Massey Road at 1 p.m. in the Danziger Chapel, followed by visitation with the family. The graveside service will be for immediate family only.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
