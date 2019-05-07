Services
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-5260
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Advent Presbyterian Church
Cordova, TN
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:30 PM
Advent Presbyterian Church
Cordova, TN
Cordova - William Earl "Bill" Bendall Sr., 71 loving husband, father and grandfather passed away May 5, 2019 at Quail Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Bartlett. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Advent Presbyterian Church in Cordova. Bill is survived by his wife, Cathy Bendall of Cordova, children, Billy Bendall (Darcy) of Memphis, Shelley Bendall of Memphis, Danny Hendrix (Pennie) of Covington and Rachel Pope (Warren) of Franklin, TN, brothers, Mike Bendall of Troy, MO, Richard Bendall of Texas and Edward Bendall of Bartlett, and grandchildren, Avery Hendrix, Hunter Bendall, Drew Hendrix, Emily Pope, Kersten Hendrix and Mellia Bendall. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Advent Presbyterian Church in Cordova, with a celebration of his life beginning at 4:30 pm. In leu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Advent Presbyterian Church, 1879 North Germantown Parkway, Cordova, TN 38016 or - . Hernando Funeral Home 662 429-5260 www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 7, 2019
