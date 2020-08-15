1/1
William C. (Bill) Lindsay
William C (Bill) Lindsay

William C (Bill) Lindsay, CW3 US Army retired and USPS retired, passed away at the age of 83 at the VA hospital, Memphis TN. On August 12, 2020. William was born in Staunton Virginia and served 25 years in the US Army as an 82nd Airborne Paratrooper, along with completing 2 tours in Vietnam. He retired in 1983.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Edward P Lindsay and his parents, William M Lindsay and Stella Diggs Lindsay.

William is survived by his sister Virginia Crawford, of Newark NJ, his wife and soulmate for life Katherine Greenhill Lindsay of Bartlett TN. He had one son Nathaniel Douglas Lindsay (Monica) of Clovis, CA and 3 grandchildren: Landon C Lindsay (attending Purdue University), Cale Mason Lindsay (attending Butler University) and one precious granddaughter Natalie Eve Lindsay (6 years old) of Clovis CA. He leaves a host of In-Laws, Nephews and Nieces who loved him dearly. He also leaves his precious Shih-Tzus, Miss Cali and Mandi.

Viewing will be Wednesday August 19th at 4:00PM to 6:00PM at NJ Ford and Sons Funeral Home; 12 South Parkway West, Memphis TN 38109. Gravesite service and Interment scheduled August 20th, 2020 at West TN Veterans Cemetery @11:00AM

All thanks to the staff of Davita Bartlett for taking care of (Paw Paw) and thanks to the staff and doctors at the VA ICU unit who displayed a tremendous amount compassion.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
