William C. Rasmussen
William C. Rasmussen, October 8, 1950 - June 10, 2020, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he attended Saint Louis School and the University of Hawaii. He was then employed as a special agent in the FBI for 24 years (1980-2004) in Manhattan, New York and Memphis, Tennessee. He was an avid reader and writer, with interests including golfing, bowling, and playing the guitar. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Malcolm Rasmussen and Marie (Clement), as well as his sister and brother, Karen and Richard Rasmussen. He was survived by his spouse, Suzette, his children, Mallory, Brandon, Ian, and Ellis Rasmussen, Aaron and Matthew Smith, as well as "Grumpy" to 5 grandchildren. His wife and children were with him throughout his battle against cancer and were together when he passed. They are respecting his wishes to not have a viewing or funeral service. He was loved by his entire family and will be missed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rawlingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.