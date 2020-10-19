William C. Satterlee III
Cordova - William C. Satterlee, III, Commander United States Navy (retired) passed away October 12, 2020 at the age of 75. Bill died peacefully at his home in Cordova, TN while sleeping. A native of New Orleans, he was born in 1945. Commander Satterlee was a 21 year veteran United States Naval Aviator and a retired FedEx pilot. In addition to his flying duties, he was a Managing Director at FedEx during his later tenure. His career at FedEx was over a span of 28 years. Bill was also a 4th Degree Knight involved in many charitable works such as the St. Vincent DePaul soup kitchen and the yearly Germantown Festival. He was a loving, loyal husband and father. Mr. Satterlee is survived by his wife of 53 years, Claire D. Satterlee, his daughter, Christen S. Stotts, Pharm.D. (Bill), and one grandchild, Clairmarie Stotts. Bill Satterlee is also survived by three of his siblings: Julie S. Zeapfel (Mark), Brian C. Satterlee (Anita), and Nancy S. Cuccia (Ronnie). Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, located at 8151 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 on October 29, 2020 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Saint Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Dogs for Better Lives formally known as "Dogs for the Deaf". The website is www.dogsforbetterlives.org
, and the address is 10175 Wheeler Road, Central Point, OR 97502.