Services
Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes
18020 U.S. Highway 64
Somerville, TN 38068
(901) 465-3535
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Munford Cemetery
Highway 51
Covington, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Callis "Bill" Rice


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Callis "Bill" Rice Obituary
William Callis "Bill" Rice

Braden, TN

William Callis "Bill" Rice, 74, died unexpectedly on April 20, 2019. He was born in Brownsville, TN, on September 13, 1944, to Charleen Jackson Rice and John Calhoun Rice, Jr. He was a lifelong resident of Braden and member of Braden United Methodist Church.

Bill graduated from Fayette County High School, Vanderbilt University, and the University of Tennessee College of Law. He served two years in the U. S. Army.

He is survived by his brother John Calhoun "Jack" Rice III and sister-in-law Elizabeth "Betsy" Rice of Braden.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at the Munford Cemetery on Highway 51 in Covington.

The family requests that memorial donations be sent to the church or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries