Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Carl Ellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Carl Ellis Obituary
William Carl Ellis

Memphis - William Carl Ellis, age 97, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Monday September 30, 2019, at his farm in Victoria, MS.

Carl served in the Army as a cook in the South Pacific during WWII. He retired from Burlington Northern R.R., and a member of the Masons and Shriners.

Carl aka Daddy, W.C., Possum Eyes and Bom Bom, was born to the late Belle and Wylie Ellis of Clinton, TN. He was preceded in death by four children, Wanda Faye, Kyle, Ralph and Jeff, as well as five sisters and two brothers.

He and his late wife Janie raised 8 children in Memphis, TN, Carlene (Don), Kyle (Felicia), Ronald (Mary), William (Lucretia), Ralph, Mark (Dee), Billy (Kristie) and Jeff. Carl leaves to mourn his death four surviving children, eleven grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.,

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, with a funeral service to be held at 2:00pm, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy Bartlett, TN 38133.

The family requests any memorial donations be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Ellis family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now