William Cecil Rhodes, Jr.
Memphis - William Cecil Rhodes, Jr., 83, Memphis, after a beautiful and blessed life is reunited with his Lord, dear family and friends, and the love of his life, Marge.
Known affectionally as The Big Man, Cecil lived life large yet always with humility and grace. The first child of William Cecil Rhodes, Sr. and Catherine Cobb Rhodes, he adored and was adored by his little sisters, Judy Rhodes and Jane Rhodes Carruthers. He rarely missed the chance to tease his sisters or make them partners in his childhood antics. They lived and loved and laughed together their entire lives.
Married in 1956 to Margery "Marge" Janelle Bengtson, Cecil delighted in telling of the first time he ever saw her. And after 47 years of marriage, Cecil still recounted where, when, and head-to-toe what Marge was wearing on that day. He decided instantly that she would be his. They were a perfect pair - both humble and funny. Marge would often quip that her picture appeared in the newspaper on the front-page engagement section not because of her accomplishments, but because of Cecil's fame.
Cecil and Marge have three children, Donna Rhodes Budynas, Teri Rhodes White, and William "Bill" Cecil Rhodes, III. They raised their children in the church with Marge in the choir and Cecil managing the chaos of three little ones in the pews. Though humble in his faith, Cecil was devoted to God. He would only tell if asked, yet he'd read the Bible cover to cover twice in his lifetime plus served his local church as a lay leader.
After graduating from Centenary College with a degree in Health and Physical Education, Cecil joined the US Air Force where he served as a medic. His natural leadership ability led him to business and specifically the pest control industry where he would become the first Regional Manager for a then small company, Terminix. Cecil spent over 30 years helping build Terminix into a national brand. Yet more importantly to Cecil, he grew and mentored people. His leadership was acknowledged in 2010 when presented the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tennessee Pest Control Association.
The Big Man was accomplished in many ways - leader, athlete, sportsman, mentor, and more. At Fair Park High School in Shreveport, LA, Cecil excelled at sports and was known as the best all-around athlete in North Louisiana. Recruited by LSU to play football, he chose Centenary College basketball instead. His achievements on the court and post-graduation lead to his induction to the National Alumni Association Athletic Hall of Fame at Centenary College in 2013. He was also a super fan of his Memphis Tigers, the Memphis Grizzlies, and of his children and grandchildren. Whether it was sports, recitals, theatre productions, or graduations, you'd find him at his seat early - always early.
And he coached. Cecil coached his children, his grandchildren, and many of their friends on sports fields or golf courses - and in life. Not succeeding was acceptable, yet lack of preparation and effort was not.
With all this, Cecil proclaimed that his greatest accomplishment and true pride lay in his three children. The Big Man beamed and proclaimed laughingly for all to hear that each one was his "favorite child" - and he meant it.
___
It is with unbelievable sadness that we, his devoted children and family, release him back to God and Momma. Our hearts are broken and the loss is great. Yet we will do as Daddy taught us our entire lives, we will "play with the small hurts" - even though this one is huge.
Cecil is survived and deeply loved by his sister, Jane Rhodes Carruthers and her husband, John D. Carruthers; Cecil's children and their spouses, Donna Rhodes Budynas and her husband, Ronald "Ron" William Budynas, Teri Rhodes White, and William "Bill" Cecil Rhodes, III and his wife, Amy Plunket Rhodes; Cecil's grandchildren, their spouses, and great grandchildren, Steven Douglas and Melissa (Hobby) Thomas plus Walker and Sophie, Kathryn Marie (Thomas) and Samuel "Sam" Servantes plus Henry, Lauren Michelle Thomas, Taylor Rhodes White, Rhodes August "Gustin" White, Madison "Maddie" Elizabeth Rhodes, and William Charles "Charlie" Rhodes.
Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4 - 7pm at Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue. Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11am at Second Presbyterian Church on Poplar Avenue, graveside at Memorial Park on Poplar Avenue to follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020