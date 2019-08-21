|
|
William Clifton Simmons
Olive Branch, MS - Billy "Mississippi" Simmons, 69, of Olive Branch, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Billy was a legendary blues musician who loved life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Norsworthy Simmons and Lonnie Clifton Simmons. Survivors include his daughters, Mishe Shackelford (Monty) and Leigh Ellen Teachman (James), his sister, Cindy Simmons Gurkin, and four grandchildren, Morgan, Myles, Kelsey, and Madison. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10am at Blocker Cemetery in Olive Branch.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 21, 2019