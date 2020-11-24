William Craig Grant II
Murfreesboro - William Craig Grant, II passed away peacefully on Veteran's Day in Murfreesboro, TN. William was born in Memphis, TN on July 17, 1960 to Dr. William Craig Grant and Una Deane Morris Grant. William joined the Navy in 1987, graduating first in his recruitment class. He served as a damage controlman on the USS Whidbey Island until he was honorably discharged for health reasons. William moved to Louisiana, where he primarily worked in home restoration. William loved living near Lake D' Arbonne, and enjoyed his friends and the easy lifestyle of his lake community. William returned to Tennessee in 2019 to be near his family while battling lung cancer.
William is predeceased by his father, Dr. William Craig Grant and his sister, Cherie Anise Morgan. William is survived by his mother, Una Deane Grant; his daughters, Carrie Duncan Grant and Katelyn Craig Grant; his grandchildren, Mya Gugglielmo, Calvin Craig Orcutt, and Perry Grisham Dale V; siblings James Andrew Grant, Catheryne Louise Crowther, and Robert Browning Grant; and longtime faithful companion Laura Byers.
Services will be held on November 30, 2020 at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ in Franklin, TN, with visitation beginning at 9:00 am, and services at 10:30 am. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be livestreamed on YouTube. Search for Fourth Avenue Church at the time of the service. Due to COVID restrictions, burial services at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville will be limited to immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GoFundMe memoriam established for the education of William's grandchildren. To make your donation, search "William "Bubba" Grant, II Education Fund" in the GoFundMe homepage, or go to https://gf.me/u/y9wx2i