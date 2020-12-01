1/1
William D. (Billy) Gaines Jr.
William D (Billy) Gaines Jr.

Memphis - On Saturday, November 28, 2020 William D (Billy) Gaines Jr., loving father, grandfather, and brother passed away at the age of 66.

Billy was born in Memphis, TN to William and Martha Gaines. He was a licensed realtor since 1974, owner of Collierville Construction since 1990, previous Parishioner at Our Lady Perpetual Help Catholic Church Germantown, and past member Al Chymia Motor Corps.

Billy had a passion for fishing. He could often be found on a lake or river fishing for bass and trout. There were very few things that could keep him from doing what he loved and 25-degree weather was never a deterrent. He frequented coffee shops where he would talk to anyone within ear shot. Billy was known for his ability to strike up and carry on a conversation with anyone that crossed his path. He never met a stranger.

Billy was preceded in death by his father, William, and his mother, Martha. He is survived by his 4 children, Stephanie Elliott (Marc), Ashley Jimenez (Estuardo), Jonathan Gaines (Michelle), Sarah Lewellen (Kyle), his sister Phyllis Gaines, 3 grandchildren, Lukas, Oliver, and Luis Jimenez, several cousins, and his beloved dog, Dixie.

Arrangements entrusted to High Point Funeral Home, Memphis, TN. A private ceremony with family will be held Wednesday, December 2, at Magnolia Cemetery.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 454-5795
