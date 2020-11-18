Dr. William Darrell Clarke
Bartlett - Dr. William Darrell Clarke of Bartlett, TN, loving husband, father, poppy, pops, and a friend to all passed away November 16, 2020. He was a minister retiree of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis and served as pastorate in various other churches including Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, and Indiana. Dr. Clarke received his bachelor's degree at Union University, his master's degree at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kanas City, MO and his doctorate at Southern Seminary in Louisville, KY. He is survived by his wife, Denise Clarke of Bartlett; daughters, Deborah Clarke of Cordova, Dawn Clarke of Bartlett and Kelly Lee (Jason) of Bartlett; sons, David Clarke (Chasity) of Martinsville, IN and Brad Culpepper of Deltona, FL; sister, Dianne Matheny (Rick) of Jackson, TN; grandchildren, Madison Clarke, Karlie Clarke, Jackson Lee, Andrew Culpepper and Emma Kate Lee and many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, aunts and uncles who loved him deeply. Darrell was preceded in death by his late wife, Diane Clarke and his parents, William and Mattie Clarke. Service will be 1 pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Bellevue Baptist Church, 2000 Appling Road, Cordova, TN with the family receiving friends beginning at 11 am. Interment will follow at Memphis Memorial Garden Cemetery, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN . In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to, The East Africa Project, 9160 Hwy 64 Suite 112, Lakeland, TN 38002-3010 https://www.theeastafricaproject.com/donate
or The Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org."Redeeming
love has been my theme, And shall be till I die………" There Is A Fountain"
