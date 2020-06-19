William David (Billy) Luttmann, 59, died June 15, 2020 at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.
Billy was born March 22, 1961 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late William James and Betty Hauck Luttmann, and he moved to Memphis with his family in 1962. He grew up in Whitehaven, attending St. Joseph Catholic School. He was a 1980 graduate of Christian Brothers High School, and he earned an associate's degree in business technology from State Technical Institute at Memphis (now Southwest Tennessee Community College). Billy worked for over 35 years at local Taco Bell restaurants, earning the 2016 Most Valuable Player award from Pacific Bells, the local Taco Bell franchisee. Billy was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph and St. Brigid Catholic Churches, and in recent years he attended Mass regularly at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Billy was also preceded in death by his grandparents, William Joseph and Marcella Sauter Luttmann, and Burton David and Mary Downey Hauck. He leaves his brothers, Stephen (Somok Bangboulapha) Luttmann of Greeley, Colorado and Mark (Lisa) Luttmann of Germantown; and a niece, Melissa (fiancée Jeff Rogers) Luttmann of Memphis.
Private graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, where Billy will be laid to rest beside his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Brothers High School or a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.