William "Bill" E. DotsonMemphis - William (Bill) E. Dotson, 89, born in Bells, Tennessee on 2/9/1931 passed from this life on 10/11/2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Porter, and survived by his daughter, Patricia Ann Vargo of Eads, Tennessee; 2 granddaughters, Christen Blackburn (Matt) of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Jennifer Barry (Zach) of Huntsville, Alabama; and also 4 great grandchildren, Claire and Grey Blackburn, and Paisley and Clarke Barry. Bill served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a Master Mason of Leila Scott Lodge in Memphis, Tennessee. He loved reminiscing about knowing Elvis and being known around town as "the jukebox man." How lucky are we to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. Services will be held on October 15, 2020 beginning at 12:00 pm at Memorial Park, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee.