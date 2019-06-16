Resources
- - William Edward Shelton IV was born May 28, 1951 in Mayfield, Kentucky. He passed away on June 8th 2019 in Orange Beach, AL.

Will was a graduate of Central High School. He was a founding member of the Chi Psi fraternity at the University of Mississippi where he attended college. He loved listening to music such as: Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and the Beatles. Will spent his professional career working in the bond and investment banking business. He was a successful business owner who was beloved by his clients.

His greatest love in the world, aside from his family, was spending time out on the water on his boat. He is survived by his two sisters Cindy Hays (Paul) and Holly Snowden (Don), loving wife Janet, and his three sons: William, Michael, and Andrew.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 16, 2019
