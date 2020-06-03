William Edward Sullivan
William Edward Sullivan passed away at Baptist Hospital in Covington on June 2, 2020. He was 50 years of age and the Vice President of Team Clean Car Wash. Mr. Sullivan was an avid Alabama fan, loved to hunt, and loved his family.

William leaves his wife, Mary Sullivan; sons, Corey (Kathryn) Brewer, Hunter Brewer; sisters, Paula (Johnny) Leard, Noreen Sullivan (David), Rebecca (Jimmy) Blair; grandchildren, Hayden Brewer, Kadence Brewer, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Sullivan and his mother, Patty Jean Sullivan.

The family will receive friends from 5pm until 8pm at Munford Funeral Home-Millington Chapel on Thursday, June 4th. A service will be held on Friday at 11am, also at the Millington Chapel. Interment will follow at Memorial Park in Memphis. The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Munford Funeral Home-Millington Chapel, 901-873-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
