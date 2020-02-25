|
|
William Everett "Boogie" Wylie, Jr.
William Everett "Boogie" Wylie Jr. was born an only child in Covington, Tennessee on November 16th, 1944 to William Sr. and Margaret Wylie. He passed away in the early hours of February 24th, 2020 surrounded by his wife and loved ones.
Bill graduated top of his class at Christian Brothers High School in 1962. After graduating, he served eight years in the US Air Force. Bill worked 25 years for MLGW, never missing a day, and retired in 2009. During retirement, he spent his time fishing, reading, attending church, and spending every moment possible with family and loved ones.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his children four children Catherine, Barbara, Anna, & Billy, his 13 grandchildren, and his 4 great-grandchildren. In his own words, "We had some good ole times, didn't we?"
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27th from 5-7 PM at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home at 6755 Highway 51 N in Millington, and the funeral service will be held Friday, February 28th at 10 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 3700 Thomas Street in Memphis, followed by the committal at Northridge Woodhaven.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020