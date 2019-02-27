Services
William Everette Boggan Sr.

William Everette Boggan Sr. Obituary
William Everette Boggan, Sr.

Olive Branch, MS

William Everette Boggan, Sr., 90, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his residence in Hernando, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Jean Boggan and a son, Bob Boggan. Survivors include two daughters, Pam Murphy and Debra Shelton; two sons, William Boggan, Jr. (Diane) and Steve Boggan. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, and numerous great and great great grandchildren. Family will receive guests on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the service to immediately follow at 2:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 27, 2019
