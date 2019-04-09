Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
William F. Brignole

William F. Brignole

Bartlett, TN

BrignoleWilliam F. Brignole, age 76, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019. William was born May 30, 1942.

Mr. Brignole was retired from International Harvester (Navistar) after 44 years. He was veteran of the Navy Reserve, loved to fish, travel, and spend time with his family. Mr. Brignole was also a member of Trafalgar Village Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Fred G. Brignole and Lonie Mae Brignole.

Mr. Brignole is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Brenda Brignole, his children; Joan Meyer, Angela Blankenship, Tony Brignole, and Brandy Hamilton, one brother, Edgar Brignole, nine grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Brignole family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 9, 2019
