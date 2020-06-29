William G. Kamel
William G. Kamel

Memphis - William G. Kamel, 84, of Memphis, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Margret Kamel, her husband Hany Wahba, his grandsons Daniel and David Wahba, and family members in Canada and his home country Egypt. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 2, at 10 AM at St. Mary and St. Rouis Coptic Orthodox Church. Burial will be in Memphis Memory Gardens.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Mary and St. Rouis Coptic Orthodox Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
