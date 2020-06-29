William G. Kamel



Memphis - William G. Kamel, 84, of Memphis, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Margret Kamel, her husband Hany Wahba, his grandsons Daniel and David Wahba, and family members in Canada and his home country Egypt. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 2, at 10 AM at St. Mary and St. Rouis Coptic Orthodox Church. Burial will be in Memphis Memory Gardens.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store