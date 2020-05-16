William Glenn Petty Iii
William Glenn Petty III

Memphis - William Glenn Petty III, 89, passed away in Memphis TN on May 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Bell Waldo, father William G. Petty, Jr. and stepfather Edward J. Waldo. Mr. Petty served in the Marine Corps in the Korean War and was recipient of the Purple Heart. He attended Gulf Coast Military Academy and played football at The University of Southern Mississippi. He was also a Golden Gloves Championship boxer. Mr. Petty leaves behind a sister, Diane Johnson; former wife Jerry Anderson Petty and their daughters, Paige McKee and Tori Petty; former wife Mary Ann Prest and their daughters, Glenda Petty Milligan and Vicki Grant; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Interment will be at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on May 22. The current pandemic precludes visitation and a service.

The family would like to extend particular appreciation to Chris Johnson.

Semper Fi, Daddy.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
