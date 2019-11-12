|
William Harold Martin
Memphis - William Harold Martin, 88, of Memphis, passed away on Monday, November 11th, 2019. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary Belle Martin, his parents, John and Ruby Martin, and an infant son, Charles Edward Martin. He is survived by Mary Elizabeth Martin Reynolds (Andy), William Anthony "Tony" Martin (Miracle), grandchildren Elizabeth Brooke Watson (Ernest Shirley), Alexander "Alec" Clayton Watson (Kaylan Watson), Caroline Grace Martin, John Talmadge Martin, and a great-granddaughter, Addison Grace Watson.
If you sat down for a chat with Bill Martin, it wouldn't take long to notice his quick laugh and the twinkle he always had in his eye. When he wasn't making memories with his fiercely devoted wife and family, you could find him soaking in quiet moments on the lake or working on one of his many business enterprises. A farm boy with eyes set on the big city, he initially moved to Michigan and found work at the Buick plant, which was abruptly interrupted by the US Army. With country served, his entrepreneurial aptitude brought him to Memphis, where he raised his family and co-founded his company, Martin & Herring, and he was eventually honored as Homebuilder of the Year in 1969. Additionally, he co-founded Retirement Communities of America, the company known for building Kirby Pines Estates.
With an adventurous spirit that went well beyond business, Bill was an avid fisherman, gardener, quail hunter, billiards player, snow skier, motorcyclist, and pilot. More than life and all of these passions combined, Bill loved and cherished his family, as they did him.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Friday, November 15 at 10:00 am also at the funeral home. The burial will immediately follow.
The family asks that any memorial contributions should be made in Bill's memory to .
