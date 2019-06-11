Resources
More Obituaries for William Kallaher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Harry Kallaher Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Harry Kallaher Jr. Obituary
William Harry Kallaher, Jr.

Fairfield, IA - William Harry Kallaher, Jr., 67, died June 5th at his home in Fairfield, Iowa. William was born in Memphis, graduated from Catholic High School for Boys, and attended UT-Martin. He was a charter member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity at UTM.

William worked for more than 45 years in the transportation logistics industry. He was the owner of WK Logistics, and a Wine & Spirits Senior Account Executive at Cornerstone Systems Inc.

William embraced his passion for physical activity, enjoying biking, scuba, cross country skiing, martial arts, and obtained his pilot's license. He had a keen eye for art and collected from many genres. His musical taste ranged from Memphis soul and classic rock to a love for blues and jazz.

He will be missed by many true friends and remembered for his generosity to those who needed a helping hand. He leaves behind his mother Delores Kallaher, sisters Mary Ann Wynn (Rick) and Dorothy Donelson (Jim), and his nieces and nephews.

Memorials in his name may be made to: EveryStep Hospice, 118 N. Main Street, Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641, or www.everystep.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.