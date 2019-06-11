|
William Harry Kallaher, Jr.
Fairfield, IA - William Harry Kallaher, Jr., 67, died June 5th at his home in Fairfield, Iowa. William was born in Memphis, graduated from Catholic High School for Boys, and attended UT-Martin. He was a charter member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity at UTM.
William worked for more than 45 years in the transportation logistics industry. He was the owner of WK Logistics, and a Wine & Spirits Senior Account Executive at Cornerstone Systems Inc.
William embraced his passion for physical activity, enjoying biking, scuba, cross country skiing, martial arts, and obtained his pilot's license. He had a keen eye for art and collected from many genres. His musical taste ranged from Memphis soul and classic rock to a love for blues and jazz.
He will be missed by many true friends and remembered for his generosity to those who needed a helping hand. He leaves behind his mother Delores Kallaher, sisters Mary Ann Wynn (Rick) and Dorothy Donelson (Jim), and his nieces and nephews.
Memorials in his name may be made to: EveryStep Hospice, 118 N. Main Street, Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641, or www.everystep.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 11, 2019