Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
First Methodist Church
Munford, TN
William Henry (Hank) Bass III, 69, died on March 4, 2019. A native of Munford and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Hank had lived in Memphis since 2013. Hank is survived by his daughters, Kate and Mary, and his sister, Susan Griffin, and her family, Terry, Claire, Emily, Reagan, and Henry. A memorial service will be held at First Methodist Church, Munford, on Sunday, March 17, at 2:30 pm, followed by a reception and time for celebrating his life.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 14, 2019
