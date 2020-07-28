William Henry ReedHero, entrepreneur, lifelong Memphian, WWII veteran, and Bible teacher, William Henry Reed, 93, passed peacefully in his Whitehaven home on Jul 22, 2020. Born Feb 28, 1927, to the late James and Theodora Reed, he was the eldest of their 3 children. He married Leola Glover Reed who preceded him in death on Sep 3, 1997.William's life was marked by many passions, paramount of these, his commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ, his dedication to justice for his people, and his roles as a father, grandfather, great grandfather, and mentor.William is survived by his brother Jimmy Reed, and sisters-in-law Virginia Glover, Elizabeth Glover, Geraldine G. Minley, Gwen Glover, and Hazell G. Jones; his 3 children, William B. Reed (wife, Carolyn), Edwin Reed (wife, Mary), and Alwyn Craig; his 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members, mentees, and friends.A public viewing will be held on Aug 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m. at M. J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel in Memphis, TN.In consideration for the care and safety of all those who loved William, a larger memorial is TBA in the future.