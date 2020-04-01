|
William Herman Sweet
William Herman Sweet was the youngest of five children born to Chester and Stella Sweet on April 13, 1926 in Memphis, Tennessee. William transitioned this life, after a brief illness, on March 28, 2020. During his confinement in the hospital, he received the anointing of the sick and subsequently, the last rites while in hospice care. He converted to Catholicism at an early age and has remained a faithful member of St. Augustine (St. Thomas) Church since that time. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School ('44), Tennessee A&I (now TSU: Bachelors '49, Masters '56) and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville (EdD '72). One of his fondest memories was working as a Pullman Porter on the Canadian Railroad while on summer break at TSU. He enlisted in both the US Navy and Army from which he was honorably discharged. Upon completing college, he joined the Memphis City Schools (MCS) as a teacher and football coach at Melrose High School in 1949. Over his thirty-seven-year career with MCS, he rose through the ranks as principal at several schools and ultimately became the South Area Superintendent before his retirement in 1986.
He met the love of his life, Lockey Mae Jenkins, while they were attending TSU and they married in 1955. It was her tireless devotion to him and their family that allowed her "Honey" to achieve so much and reach so many. Their union was blessed with three daughters: Karen Sweet of Florissant, MO, V. Chrisdia Sweet and Dr. Stephanie Sweet of Memphis and one son: Ret. MPD Lt. W. Chester Sweet (Laritha) of Cordova, TN, all of whom he was extremely proud.
A private, immediate family only, funeral mass will be held April 3, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled once the social distancing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted. We appreciate your support and prayers. In lieu of flowers, please submit a donation to the "I Will Build My Church" fund in Dr. Sweet's honor at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1169 Kerr Avenue, Memphis, 38106.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020