William Herring, M.D.
Plano, TX - William T. Herring, M.D. passed away peacefully in Plano, Texas on August 16, 2020. Bill was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on December 13, 1937 to Dr. Wilbur Herring and Mary Elizabeth Herring and was soon joined by his beloved sister, Elizabeth. The family moved frequently in connection with Wilbur's military and preaching career, but eventually the family settled in Jonesboro, Arkansas for Bill's middle school and high-school years. It was during his time in Jonesboro that Bill met the love of his life, Lillie Ann Owens of nearby Lake City, Arkansas. In 1956, Bill graduated from Jonesboro High School, and that fall, he and Ann enrolled at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Although Bill tried several majors during his Freshman year, his mentor and friend, Dr. Robert Packard, eventually convinced him that he should study medicine. The hard work of pre-med took up much of Bill's time at Baylor, but his relationship with Ann blossomed during the long study sessions at the Packard's dining room table, and the two were wed in June after graduating from Baylor in 1960.
Bill was accepted to the University of Arkansas Medical School, and he and Ann moved to Little Rock that fall. Ann taught school in the Little Rock public schools while Bill completed Medical School. After graduating from medical school in 1964, Bill and Ann moved to Memphis, Tennessee for Bill's internship at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Following his internship, Bill served as a Captain in the United States Air Force from from 1967 to 1969. Most of his military career was spent at Iraklion Air Station on the Island of Crete. Bill and Ann lived there happily, taking trips often throughout Europe. In 1969, Bill was honorably discharged from the Air Force, and he and Ann moved back to Memphis, Tennessee to resume Bill's medical career. The very next year, Bill and Ann were blessed by the birth of their daughter, Elizabeth Ann.
The family settled into life in Memphis, and Bill's medical career saw service in private practice, and also work for the State of Tennessee. Bill became an invaluable part of so many of his patient's lives, and his practice was entirely "patient-focused." His office visits often involved long sessions answering patient's questions, and he was well-known for running a very active after-hours "telephone" practice for his patients, family and friends. Bill and Ann were devoted parents and were actively involved at Germantown Baptist Church where Ann served as a the church pianist, organist and as a director for children's and adult choirs. Elizabeth Ann graduated from The Hutchison School and followed in her parent's footsteps to attend Baylor University. Eventually, she and her husband, Bryn Sappington, settled in Dallas, Texas.
In February of 1999, Bill and Ann's life took on a new focus when Elizabeth Ann gave birth to Bill and Ann's only granddaughter, Madeline Ann Sappington. Bill and Ann were enthusiastic and loving grandparents. They loved to travel with Bryn, Elizabeth Ann and Madeline, and they frequently made trips to Texas to be with their granddaughter. After long and active careers, Bill and Ann both retired and moved to Carrollton, Texas to spend their golden years with their family. They bought a house just a few doors down from their children and enjoyed a happy retirement there attending school plays, choir performances and grandparents' days. Ann passed away in October 2018, and Bill devoted his entire life to her care after she became ill. Bill is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Sappington, her husband Bryn Sappington, his granddaughter, Madeline Sappington, his sister, Elizabeth Harrison and Elizabeth's husband Bob Harrison, as well as his nephew, Steve Harrison, his niece, Mary Ann Harrison Green, and several grand nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at Jonesboro Memorial Park on Sunday, August 23, 2020. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project
in memory of Dr. William T. Herring. Donation information for the Wounded Warrior Project
is available at support.woundedwarriorproject.org
.