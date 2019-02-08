|
|
William Howard "Bill" Deuel II
Lakeland, TN
William Howard "Bill" Deuel II born on December 23rd, 1965 entered in to rest on February 4th, 2019 in Memphis, TN. Originally a resident of Bullhead City, AZ he also hailed from Las Vegas, NV and at his time of passing resided in Lakeland, TN.
He leaves behind a devoted wife Vicky Deuel, 2 daughters he adored Kaili and Karie Deuel, a best friend and brother Duke and wife Lisa Deuel, a loving sister Dawn Estes, three step children, and 5 step grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Phoebe and William "Bear" Deuel.
Bill lived life to the fullest and was an avid Harley rider. To know Bill was to love him and the world will never be the same without his humor and laughter. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family and will live on in the hearts of everyone that knew him.
"It is not the length of life, but the depth of life" – Ralph Waldo Emerson Services will be held Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hampton Memorial United Methodist Church, 7835 Armour Rd, Millington, TN 38053 followed by a Celebration of Life at The Haystack Bar & Grill, 6560 US Hwy 51 N, Millington, TN 38053.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Special Olympics, 1355 Lynnfield Road, Suite 273, Memphis, TN 38119.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 8, 2019