William "Bill" Howard Platten

Memphis, TN - William "Bill" Howard Platten was born on September 3, 1953 and entered Heaven at the age of 67 after Covid-19 took his life. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him, especially his wife of 44 years, Rene Platten, and his adoring daughters, Laura (Hayden) Simons, Julie (Reed) Long, and Kathleen (Jason) Caswell (Gulfport, MS), and 11 grandchildren.

Though always a family man, professionally, Bill worked for Kroger for 39 years and retired as a respected VP. Bill used his retirement as a "returnment" and spent the majority of his time serving, leading, and loving others throughout the Memphis community.

Due to Covid-19 there will be a private family service on December 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Please join the celebratory mass at 10:45 a.m. with this link: https://foreverreadyllc.com/billplatten

You may also pay your respects virtually by sharing memories at rememberingbillplatten@gmail.com

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Room In the Inn-Memphis or Big Brothers, Big Sisters.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
