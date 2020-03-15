Resources
Reverend William Howard Watson

Reverend William Howard Watson In Memoriam
Reverend William Howard Watson

March 10, 1932 - January 25, 2020

Dad, its been a little over a month since

you got on that train going home

January 25th that day we will never forget

March 10th would have been your 88th Birthday.

(don't they go by in a Blink). The family got together

on last Sunday in your memory.

I will always think about the good times we shared for the rest of my life. Thank you DAD

You always said—

IF I HAD YOUR HAND I WOULD THROW MINE IN.

R.I.P GREAT ONE !!!

Psalm 37:25. I have been young and now am old, yet l have not seen the righteous forsaken nor his seed begging bread.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 15, 2020
