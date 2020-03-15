|
|
Reverend William Howard Watson
March 10, 1932 - January 25, 2020
Dad, its been a little over a month since
you got on that train going home
January 25th that day we will never forget
March 10th would have been your 88th Birthday.
(don't they go by in a Blink). The family got together
on last Sunday in your memory.
I will always think about the good times we shared for the rest of my life. Thank you DAD
You always said—
IF I HAD YOUR HAND I WOULD THROW MINE IN.
R.I.P GREAT ONE !!!
Psalm 37:25. I have been young and now am old, yet l have not seen the righteous forsaken nor his seed begging bread.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 15, 2020