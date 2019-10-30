Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hoyte Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Hoyte Johnson Obituary
William Hoyte Johnson

West Memphis - Former longtime West Memphis Mayor and Chairman of the Board for Methodist Hospital of Memphis, Mr. William H. " Billy " Johnson, 85, passed away October 29, 2019. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Sunday November 3, 2019 at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home of West Memphis. Funeral Services for Mayor Johnson will be held Monday at 10 am at First Baptist Church of West Memphis with burial to follow at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -