William Hoyte Johnson
West Memphis - Former longtime West Memphis Mayor and Chairman of the Board for Methodist Hospital of Memphis, Mr. William H. " Billy " Johnson, 85, passed away October 29, 2019. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Sunday November 3, 2019 at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home of West Memphis. Funeral Services for Mayor Johnson will be held Monday at 10 am at First Baptist Church of West Memphis with burial to follow at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019