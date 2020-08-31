William Jackson "Jack" Roberts
Germantown - William Jackson Roberts passed away August 22, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was born March 14, 1941, in Memphis, TN. Jack graduated from South Side High School and The University of Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and his grandson, Jackson James Roberts. Jack is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Sharp Roberts; son, Kenneth Jackson Roberts (Lisa); daughter, Kelly Roberts Fick (Jeff); son, Jason Alan Roberts (Toni); 6 grandchildren and several siblings.
A family funeral service will be held at Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Ave. Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10am. Visitation will follow the service from 11am-12pm. Burial services will be held at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 1:15pm, Friday, September 4, 2020.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.