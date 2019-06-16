|
William James Carney
Memphis - Age 88
His spirit was returned to his Holy Creator who gave it on June 7, 2019. Born May 9, 1931 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Edward James and Helen Almond Carney. Preceded in death by his wife Betty Hoff Carney, a sister Helen McIntosh, a brother Jim Carney. He leaves: one son Bill Carney Jr., 3 daughters Linda Jordan, Lisa Beckham, Casey Bonds. Eight Grandchildren: Douglas & Travis Royal, Matthew Jordan, Elizabeth Moore, Laura & Caleb McCracken, Daniel & David Bonds. Eight Great Grandchildren. A sister Pat Coleman, 3 brothers Jerry, Bobby, & Jack Carney.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to: The Boys and Girls Club, Cumberland-Lincoln, 1 James McKee Way, Cumberland, RI 02864. Graveside service July 6, 10 AM Memorial Park, Poplar Ave., Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 16, 2019