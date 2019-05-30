Services Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 (901) 767-8930 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Emmanuel United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for William Deaton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. William Jerry Deaton

1933 - 2019 Dr. William Jerry Deaton



Germantown - Dr. William Jerry Deaton, age 85, resident of Germantown, Tennessee, passed away on May 28, 2019 after a long illness. He was a devoted and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a beloved and respected surgical urologist. Dr. Deaton was born September 25, 1933 to Wendell P. Deaton and Mildred H. Deaton at the Methodist Hospital in Memphis. He was married to his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Nancy Jo Rumble Deaton.



Jerry attended Messick School for 12 years and graduated in 1951. He played football, basketball, and baseball. He was a member of the band and active in student government. He attended Vanderbilt University and graduated cum laude in 1954. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.



Dr. Deaton received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee College of Health Sciences in 1957, followed by an internship at the City of Memphis Hospital. He practiced family medicine in Memphis for 3 years. Next, he was a general surgery resident at the Methodist Hospital and a resident in urological surgery at the City of Memphis Hospital, where he served as chief resident for 2 years. Dr. Deaton practiced urology at the Methodist Hospital from 1965 to his retirement in 1999.



Every day Dr. Deaton looked forward to practicing medicine and caring for his patients. He was a founding trustee of Methodist Health Care and a member of the Methodist Health System Board. He served on several Board committees, including Health and Welfare, Planning and Marketing, and the Joint Conference with the Methodist Church. His interest was the Christian mission of the Methodist Health System.



Dr. Deaton served on the attending staff of the Methodist Hospital. He served as secretary, vice-president and president of the Methodist Medical Staff. He was chairman of Medical Education from 1983 until 1999, chairman of Continuing Medical Education from 1982 until 1999, and chairman of the Academic Pursuit Committee. He was a clinical instructor in the Department of Urology at the University of Tennessee Medical School. Dr. Deaton was a recipient of the Methodist Hospital Foundation's Living Award in 1995.



Dr. Deaton loved his church, Emmanuel United Methodist, where he taught Sunday school in both the Friendship Class and the Adult Bible Class for 30 years. He and his wife, Nancy Jo, led Disciple Bible Study classes for 20 years. Dr. Deaton chaired a capital building fund for new construction in 1990. He served as a church trustee, a member of the official board, and as chairman of the pastor-parish committee. He was a lay delegate to the Memphis Annual Conference where he served on the Wellness Committee. Dr. Deaton and his wife, Nancy Jo, received the Memphis Metropolitan Missionary Society Award and the Ernie Sigman Outstanding Servant Leadership Award.



Dr. Deaton's interests were in medical education and Christian education. He was a Bible scholar and found peace in both Bible study and nature. His hobbies were gardening, golf, and photography. An avid photographer, he chronicled family holidays and activities.



William Jerry Deaton was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Mildred Deaton, and an infant son, Phillip Eliot Deaton. Dr. Deaton is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Jo; 3 sons, Dr. Russell J. Deaton (Vicki), Dr. Paul R. Deaton (Jane), Timothy C. Deaton (Harriet); 7 grandchildren - Katy Ochoa, Will Deaton, Joanna Deaton, Philip Deaton, Blake Deaton (Emily), Pearson Deaton, and Andrew Deaton; and 1 great-grandchild - Moses Ochoa.



Dr. Deaton's family would like to thank Dr. Reed Baskin and his staff for the excellent care they provided our husband, father, and grandfather during his illness. "Doc" will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Funeral services celebrating Dr. Deaton's life will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 10:00 am at Emmanuel United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to Emmanuel United Methodist Church or . Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 30 to May 31, 2019