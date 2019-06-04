|
William Joseph "Joe" Moore, Sr.
Eads - William Joseph "Joe" Moore, Sr., age 77, resident of Eads, Tennessee and husband of Jeanie Portis Moore, departed this life and was welcomed into Heaven Friday morning, May 31, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral Services for Mr. Moore will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hickory Withe First Baptist Church with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Morrison Memorial Cemetery in Brighton, Tennessee. A visitation for Mr. Moore will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hickory Withe First Baptist Church.
Joe was born January 3, 1942 and grew up in Union City; The son of the late Charles Richard Moore and Maggie Velma Morsette Moore. He was a graduate of Union City High School Class of 1960 and attended Memphis State University. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard for 15 years and was employed for more than 30 years at Sears Roebuck. Joe was married November 9, 1968 to the former Jeanie Portis. Mr. and Mrs. Moore were the owners of Parties and Moore in later years.
Joe was a resident of the Eads area for 18 years and was an active member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church. He served as a poll worker for the Fayette County Election Commission and enjoyed gardening and working in his yard.
Joe was known as a man devoted to both his family and his church. Joe never met a stranger. He could always be counted on to make you feel welcome, loved and knew how to put a smile on your face. He will be truly missed by all that were blessed to know him.
Mr. Moore is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanie Portis Moore of Eads, TN; his daughter, Tracy Moore Smith (J.B.) of Oakland, TN; his son, William Joseph "Joey" Moore, Jr. (Linda) of Gardner, KS; his sister, Jeane Fentress of Riverside, CA; his brother, Charles Richard "Bussie" Moore, Jr. of Dyersburg, TN; and four grandchildren, Josh Guinn, Zach Smith (Danielle), Will Moore and Sam Moore.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be J.B. Smith, Josh Guinn, Joey Moore, Zach Smith, Will Moore and Sam Moore.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, 17675 Highway 196, Eads, TN 38028.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 4, 2019