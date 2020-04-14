|
William Kinnie Brooks
William K. Brooks was born February 1, 1936 to the late Kenneth Kelly and the late Lou Anna Brooks in Capleville, Tennessee. He departed this life April 11, 2020 of natural causes.
He graduated in 1954 from Geeter High School and attended Oakville Baptist Church.
William married Clara Harris and was blessed to share 53 years before her death November 2011. He leaves three daughters; Lois (Michael), Nikki (James) and Teri (Lamar); one son, Trevelyn; six grandchildren, Charles, Desmond, Joshua, Tashua, Sarina and Keishua; three great grandchildren, Liam, Luke and Jaliyah.
Known as Slim, Old Man or simply WK was a member of the Teamsters Union local 667 and retired from Roadway Express.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020