|
|
William L, Jr. & Nancy Berry
Memphis - William Lawrence Berry, Jr., 89, passed away on August 10, 2019. His beloved wife of 71 years, Nancy M. Berry, 90, passed away less than 24 hours later on August 11, 2019. Bill retired from International Harvester after 35 years. Nancy was a longtime PTA leader and both were active members of Bellevue Baptist until their health declined. They leave their children: Susan and Don Lovelace, Sharon and Mike Kelley, Sandra and Joe Cotton, and William III and Christine Berry; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his sister, Catherine Shelton. Visitation is at Forest Hill East Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14th from 1-3 pm with a graveside service immediately after at Memphis Memory Gardens. The family requests any memorials be made to St. Jude Hospital or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 14, 2019