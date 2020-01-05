|
William L. "Bill" Autry
Millington - William L. "Bill" Autry, 94, of Millington, TN, passed away January 3, 2019. Mr. Autry was an Army veteran, retired from International Harvester and a member of First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Conway and is survived by his wife of 69 years, Franscene Hudspeth Autry; daughters, Alisa Huddleston of Millington, TN and Rebecca (Tony) Conway of Atoka, TN; brothers, Jimmy Autry of Germantown, TN and Eldon Autry of Memphis, TN; five grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Jan 8) at First Baptist Church, (5010 West Union Rd, Millington, TN) from 11am until the service at 12:30pm. Interment to follow in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to the ().
