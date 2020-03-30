Resources
More Obituaries for William McDonald
William L. McDonald

William L. McDonald Obituary
William L. McDonald

Drummonds - William L. McDonald, 86, of Drummonds, TN passed away March 28, 2020. Mr. McDonald was a Navy veteran, retired from the Shelby County Sheriff's Dept. and a member of Leawood Batist Church. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Evelyn McDonald; daughter, Marcia (Larry) Rodgers; son, Billy (Leslie) McDonald; brother, Coy Lynn McDonald of Newbern, TN; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Services at the funeral home are closed to the public but you are invited to view the service via Munford Funeral Home's Facebook page at 10:00am on Wednesday and you can share condolences anytime at MunfordFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
