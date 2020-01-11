Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Larry Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Larry Brooks Obituary
William Larry Brooks

Memphis - William Larry Brooks, 87, passed away on January 10, 2020 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.

He leaves two daughters, Rita Kelley and Lisa Painter; a son, David Brooks; a brother, Thomas Brooks; a sister, Martha Gordon; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives, in-laws and friends.

He was married to Johnnie Brooks for 53 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished his family and friends. Born in Corinth, Mississippi, his early childhood occurred within a country lifestyle.

Larry served in the US Air Force from 1953 to 1958 during the Korean War. He was employed by Kimberly Clark in Memphis where he retired after 39 years.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, January 13th from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at 2:00 pm with one hour of visiting time prior to the service also at the funeral home. The burial will immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now