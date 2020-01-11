|
William Larry Brooks
Memphis - William Larry Brooks, 87, passed away on January 10, 2020 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
He leaves two daughters, Rita Kelley and Lisa Painter; a son, David Brooks; a brother, Thomas Brooks; a sister, Martha Gordon; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives, in-laws and friends.
He was married to Johnnie Brooks for 53 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished his family and friends. Born in Corinth, Mississippi, his early childhood occurred within a country lifestyle.
Larry served in the US Air Force from 1953 to 1958 during the Korean War. He was employed by Kimberly Clark in Memphis where he retired after 39 years.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, January 13th from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at 2:00 pm with one hour of visiting time prior to the service also at the funeral home. The burial will immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020