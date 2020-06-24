William Lawrence Hollingsworth
1980 - 2020
William Lawrence Hollingsworth

Memphis - William "Will" Hollingsworth, 39, passed away June 4, 2020. "Will's" family will receive well-wishers for a visitation on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at M. J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Park Cemetery, 4536 Horn Lake Road, Memphis, TN 38109.




Published in The Commercial Appeal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38116
901-332-3164
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., Whitehaven Chapel
