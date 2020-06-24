Or Copy this URL to Share

Memphis - William "Will" Hollingsworth, 39, passed away June 4, 2020. "Will's" family will receive well-wishers for a visitation on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at M. J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Park Cemetery, 4536 Horn Lake Road, Memphis, TN 38109.









