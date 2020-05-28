William Lemuel Redditte
Memphis - William Lemuel Redditte of Memphis, Tennessee passed away May 25, 2020, following a valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 87 years old.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Doris, of Memphis, Tennessee; his daughter, Karla Redditte, of Richmond, Virginia; three stepsons, Calvin Washington (Leora) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Jerry Parker (Sheila) and Randy Parker of Memphis, Tennessee; six sisters, Shirley Parks of Memphis, Tennessee, Joyce Floyd of Memphis, Tennessee, Thelma Smith of Walls, Mississippi, Portia Zellars (Clarence) of Charleston, Missouri, Muriel Frierson of Jackson, Mississippi, and Jacqueline Latson (Raymond) of Ashdown, Arkansas; two brothers, Roy Morgan (Amelia) of Charleston, Missouri, and Joe Morgan of Memphis, Tennessee.
He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A public viewing will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Paul C.M.E. Church, located at 7460 Goodman Road in Walls, Mississippi. A brief service will follow at noon for close family and friends. *Please note the gathering capacity will be limited and strictly enforced as per state guidelines. Masks/facial coverings will be required.*
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. There are three ways to donate - 1) by phone at 800-272-3900, 2) by mail at Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or 3) online at alz.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.