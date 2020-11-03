William Lewis Sandlin
W.L. Sandlin, age 83, was born on November 12, 1936 in Ripley, Tennessee and passed away on November 1, 2020 at his home. A service will be held on Wednesday, November 4 at Ripley Church of Christ at 2:00 pm, with visitation from 12:00 pm - 2:00pm.
He leaves his wife of 59 years, Doris Sutton Sandlin; his daughters, Deborah Morris and Lynn Armstrong (Allen); grandchildren Lyle Morris, Sandlin Armstrong and Isabella Armstrong, and sister, Jean Ritenour (Ken). He was predeceased by his parents, Aubrey Sandlin and Sylma Chisholm Sandlin, brothers Montell Sandlin and Doug Sandlin, sister, Emily Mayfield, and son in law, Phil Morris, many cousins and friends.
W.L. was born and raised in Ripley, TN and was a 1955 graduate of Ripley High School. He lived in Longdale, CA, where he worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft in 1957 and 1958. He returned to Ripley and began working for Gordon's Transport in Memphis, TN where he worked for 23 years and then for Marvin Windows in Ripley for 24 years. He spent his retirement years enjoying his "Double S Farm". W.L. loved the United States of America and especially the United States Navy, and proudly served in the Air Naval Reserve from 1958 - 1963.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, c/o Marvin Windows and Doors Fund, Attn: Emily Land, 101 Marvin Road, Ripley, TN 38063 or to the W.L. Sandlin Memorial at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, https://www.stjude.org/