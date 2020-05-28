Chief Warrant Officer II (retired) William Louis "Bill" Harber, age 91, answered reveille in Heaven on Sunday, May 24.
Bill was born in Dyer County, Tennessee, and grew up working on a cotton farm in Rosemark, Tennessee, with his five siblings and parents, Balaam and Lydia.
Bill joined the U.S. Navy in 1945, then enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1947. In the summer of 1950, while stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Bill met the love of his life, Peggy Hill, at Carolina Beach. They were married on September 16th.
In the Army, Bill served as a paratrooper with the 101st and 82nd Airborne divisions, and later in Military Intelligence. In 1964, at age 35, Bill earned his green beret and served in Vietnam with the 5th Special Forces Group. During his twenty-eight years in the Army, Bill was stationed overseas in Japan, Okinawa, Vietnam (twice), and Berlin, Germany. Among his awards and decorations were the Master Parachute Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign and Service medals, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, and the National Defense Service Medal.
Bill was honorably discharged in 1975, and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Memphis State University in 1980. In 1983, Bill completed the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Basic Agent Training program in Quantico, Virginia. Bill enjoyed poetry and literature, and was an avid student of American and military history.
Bill is survived by his wife of almost seventy years, Peggy, their daughter Billie (Randall), their sons Bruce (Allison) and Mark (Cindy), Bill's sisters Michelle (James) and Nell, and grandson Ryan. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harrison and Jack, and sister Virginia.
A private service for the family, with military honors, will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home - East. Burial will follow at a later date at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William L. Harber's name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Forest Hill Funeral Home - East, 901-382-1000
Bill was born in Dyer County, Tennessee, and grew up working on a cotton farm in Rosemark, Tennessee, with his five siblings and parents, Balaam and Lydia.
Bill joined the U.S. Navy in 1945, then enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1947. In the summer of 1950, while stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Bill met the love of his life, Peggy Hill, at Carolina Beach. They were married on September 16th.
In the Army, Bill served as a paratrooper with the 101st and 82nd Airborne divisions, and later in Military Intelligence. In 1964, at age 35, Bill earned his green beret and served in Vietnam with the 5th Special Forces Group. During his twenty-eight years in the Army, Bill was stationed overseas in Japan, Okinawa, Vietnam (twice), and Berlin, Germany. Among his awards and decorations were the Master Parachute Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign and Service medals, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, and the National Defense Service Medal.
Bill was honorably discharged in 1975, and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Memphis State University in 1980. In 1983, Bill completed the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Basic Agent Training program in Quantico, Virginia. Bill enjoyed poetry and literature, and was an avid student of American and military history.
Bill is survived by his wife of almost seventy years, Peggy, their daughter Billie (Randall), their sons Bruce (Allison) and Mark (Cindy), Bill's sisters Michelle (James) and Nell, and grandson Ryan. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harrison and Jack, and sister Virginia.
A private service for the family, with military honors, will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home - East. Burial will follow at a later date at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William L. Harber's name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Forest Hill Funeral Home - East, 901-382-1000
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.