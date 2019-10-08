|
|
William Mason Fry
Batesville, MS - William Mason Fry, 86, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019 at his residence at Providence Assisted Living (Providence) in Batesville, Mississippi.
"Bill" to his wife, family and friends; "Billy Ray" to his Delta Airline co-workers; "PawPaw" to his grandchildren; and "Dad" to his sons, was born in Camden Tennessee in 1932. Bill began his career at Delta Airlines in Memphis, Tennessee loading luggage, and worked his way all the way up to Station Manager of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. In 1991, After working 30 years for Delta, Bill and his wife Clara retired to Sardis, Mississippi to be among family and friends. Since moving to Sardis, Bill spent a lot of his time traveling with his wife to visit with his brothers, children, step-children, and grandchildren. His wife of 50 years, Clara and family were the center of Bill's life and he made sure they knew it. His generosity was well known by anyone that came in contact with him. Some of his favorite past times were sitting on his back patio "having a smoke", drinking coffee, bird watching, listening to his fountain and occasionally firing a BB or two at the annoying squirrels. When he wasn't outside, he could be found watching a western or sports, especially LSU, his son, Rick's alma mater. Rarely did a week go by that Bill didn't call Rick and his brother Norm to discuss the score of "the game". As Bill and Clara transitioned into the next chapter of their lives they moved into assisted living. Bill's only complaint was that they had not done it sooner. He thoroughly enjoyed his time at Providence with Clara playing bingo (racking up prizes), participating in all the different activities they offer, and watching westerns. Bill's last days were spent peacefully enjoying the company of close friends and family in his room at Providence.
He leaves behind his loving family which includes his wife Clara Fry; his sons, Rick (Mary) and Thomas Fry; his brother, Norman Fry; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Elijah Fry and Anna Belle Stockdale; his step-father, Raymond "Punch" Stockdale; his brothers, Raymond Fry and Glendon (Tommy) Elijah Fry; and his sons, Jack Fry and Terry Fry.
A memorial will be held in the Sardis Chapel of Ray-Nowell Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11 am. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 am - 11 am. Bill was a loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and will be greatly missed by all.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ray-Nowell Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 8, 2019